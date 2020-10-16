Pembrokeshire’s Targeted Youth Team (Outreach) is hitting the road to keep helping young people into education, training or employment.
The team is adapting its working ways due to Covid-19 and will be travelling throughout Pembrokeshire in October to help young people aged 16-25.
Youth workers are keen to meet and help as many young people as possible while observing social distancing.
They said: “The van gives us the opportunity to meet and help young people apply for jobs, complete online qualifications and look at current training courses available all in their own area.
“Please head over to Facebook and like the Pembrokeshire Targeted Youth Team page to see where we will be.”
If you would like to meet the team, please call or text Jo, on 07825 553878 or Tristy, on 07919 564625.
