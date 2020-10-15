DESPITE the coronavirus crisis, Narberth and Whitland Rotary have continued their fundraising in an innovative fashion.

Although the club’s virtual duck race was unable to take to the river at Cresswell Quay, the event was a quacking success online and saw £1200 raised, with prizes sponsored by Andrew Rees Butchers.

The proceeds have been divided between Rotary charities and the Paul Sartori Foundation.

Receiving the cheque for £600, the charity’s trustee, Phil Thompson, told Rotarians that this would fund 25 hours of one-to-one, end of life care.

A donation of £500 was made to Prostate Cymru Pembrokeshire following the club’s Il Giro de Pembrokeshire cycle event.

Organiser, Rotarian David Haward, was delighted with the response of cyclists in these difficult times, with demand seeing two 50-mile routes staged.

“We were very careful to get as much paperwork done online as possible and temperature tested everyone who took part,” sad David.

President Chris Williams handed over cheque to Pembrokeshire Prostate Cymru trustee and Haverforwest Rotarian Brian Harries.

Brian said that over 300 people from Pembrokeshire have received the robotic prostate operation at the Heath in Cardiff in the four years it has been in existence. He thanked the club for its continued support.

Two more initiatives that Narberth and Whitland Rotary are currently running are their Then and Now charity calendars of Narberth town and Whitland town.

These are available online at www.nwrotary.co.uk and in key outlets in both towns.

Details will be released shortly of a virtual Santa run.