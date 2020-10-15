No new cases of the coronavirus were recorded in Pembrokeshire yesterday, the latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) show.
Pembrokeshire was the only county not to have a new case yesterday, according to the daily figures.
Despite rising levels of cases across Wales, the county continues to have some of the lowest daily cases in Wales.
However, 35 cases were identified across the Hywel Dda University Health Board area, with 30 new cases in Carmarthenshire and five in Ceredigion.
In total, 1,969 cases have been found across the health board area to date - 427 in Pembrokeshire, 168 in Ceredigion and 1,374 in Carmarthenshire.
Across Wales, 727 cases were identified yesterday from 8,808 tests. To date, 33,041 cases have been found across Wales.
Ten deaths due to the virus were reported to PHW. No new deaths were recorded in Hywel Dda.