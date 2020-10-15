Preseli MP Stephen Crabb has secured an urgent debate in the House of Commons to draw attention to the eviction of civilian tenants from Ministry of Defence homes.

Seventeen families on the Cashfield estate in Haverfordwest were last month issued with eviction notices by the MoD.

Across the UK, 350 households have been issued with eviction notices.

Following initial representations from Stephen Crabb, the MoD said that the notice period can be extended to 12 months.

However, the Preseli MP is calling for the eviction notices to be withdrawn altogether and for the MoD to reach an agreement with the owner of the properties, Annington Homes, that will enable the tenants to remain in their homes.

Stephen Crabb has now secured an end-of-day adjournment debate today, Thursday, October 15, to press the Minister on why the MoD has issued these notices in the middle of a public health and economic crisis.

The responsible MoD Minister, Jeremy Quin MP, will respond on behalf of the Government.

Mr Crabb is also working with other MPs who have constituents affected by this recent move and they have a meeting scheduled with the Minister next week where they will again urge a fair outcome from the MoD and Annington Homes for all tenants.

In securing the debate, Stephen Crabb said: “When I met with residents on the Cashfield estate last month I promised I would use whatever opportunity I have to challenge the MoD over its appalling decision to issue these eviction notices.

“I am pleased I now have the opportunity to speak about this issue in Parliament and to request that the Minister withdraw these notices.

“The homes on the Cashfield estate are good quality properties and the local families like living there.

“We have a shortage of decent affordable homes for families to rent in Pembrokeshire. The MoD and Annington need to take a different approach.”