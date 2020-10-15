TWO NORTH Pembrokeshire beaches have been named among the top five in the UK based on water quality, visible pollution and the number of Instagram snaps.
Whitesands has been named most desirable in the UK with Newgale ranking fourth.
The results were compiled by company holidaycottages.co.uk.
The company analysed water quality, visible pollution, and the number of Instagram snaps taken across 593 beaches in England, Scotland and Wales to ultimately reveal the top ten most desirable spots.
Having collated the data, holidaycottages.co.uk then analysed the findings and ranked the results accordingly to unveil the top coastal areas, with Whitesands in the top spot.
"It's no surprise that the stunning Whitesands in Wales takes the top spot as the most appealing beach, having received the score of 'excellent' on water quality as well as only having 10% visible pollution and a total of 1,0413 Instagram snaps," said a company spokesman.
"With its golden sands and reputation as one of the finest surfing beaches in the country, Whitesands was also granted a Blue Flag Award in 2019."