CAPTURING some great images of wildlife under lockdown could win you a freedom holiday.

A self-catering break at Bluestone National Park Resort is the top prize up for grabs in the annual wildlife photo competition run by the Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum (PCF).

The contest - now in its 11th year - is 'a celebration of the amazing creatures we have here in Pembrokeshire,' said PCF's education manager, Tim Brew.

He added: "While we are unable to hold the wildlife sighting event due to lockdown restrictions this year, we are hoping people will have been able to get out and about exploring our coast and capturing wildlife with their cameras.”

Bluestone is supporting the competiton for the second year, and the resort's head of corporate responsibility, Marten Lewis, said: "Pembrokeshire is such a special place and the photo competition highlights the spectacular wildlife we see across the county, including at Bluestone.

"It also encourages us all to get out and about to enjoy our beautiful natural spaces, which is very much part of Bluestone’s Free Range ethos. We wish everyone the very best of luck – and look forward to seeing the entrants.”

Entry to the competition is completely free; it's open to anyone of any age or ability and photos can be taken on any type of camera, or phone.

The prize for the winning photograph in the adult category is a self-catering break in a two bed lodge at Bluestone to be taken in January or February 2021, while the children's category prize is a family ticket for Bluestone's Blue Lagoon.

Find out how to enter by vising the PCF competition page at www.pembrokeshirecoastalforum.org.uk/photo-competition-2020/