FISHGUARD and Goodwick's local heroes have been celebrated as the town council announced its community heroes.

Mayor Jackie Stokes and deputy mayor Sharon McCarney announced the winners of the community awards during a video ceremony, before going on to visit the winners and runners up to present them with their prizes (at a safe social distance).

The winner of the Community Champion award was Brian Millard, for his work coaching the Fishguard Thunderbolts.

The Thunderbolts, a multi sports disability group and, according to the mayor, 'a group of very amazing people' also won the Community Group category.

Runners up in the Community Champion category were Tom Latter, who is a committee member of the community forum, a founder member of Transition Bro Gwaun and a volunteer with Ein Hanes town museum.

Also runner up was Carole Cotton who raised funds, through her firm JCP Solicitors, for a defibrillator to be fitted on Fishguard Square.

Runners up in the community group category were Fishguard Sea Cadets who the deputy mayor said are 'based on traditions of the Royal Navy and learn while having fun'.

Second runners up were Fishguard and Goodwick Friendly Faces who welcome and give information to the cruise passengers who normally visit Fishguard each summer.

Fishguard New Year's Eve Street Party won the New Year's Eve Party.

"Unfortunately there won't be one this year but I'm sure that they will be back next year bigger and better," said the mayor.

FADDS Pantomime group, who 'put on an amazing pantomime' produced, directed and acted by local volunteers was a runner up.

The second runner up was St Nicholas Now and Then film premiere. This was a film made by St Nicholas community and young people from Point. It premiered at Theatre Gwaun and was a sell out.

Sportsman of the Year went to Ryan Foot. Ryan plays for Wales deaf rugby union and Fishguard and Goodwick RFC. He also teaches aspiring players at Fishguard Leisure Centre.

Sean O'Sullivan who formed and still coaches Goodwick United Under 10s football team and Fishguard hockey club player Luke Hinson were runners up.

Sportswoman of the year went to Gaynor Martin.

"Despite being disabled, Gaynor still participates in the Jemima Rowing Club and has indeed won many awards," said the mayor.

Fellow Jemima Rowing Club member, Martha Owen, was runner up, as was Angela Miles; junior coach for Fishguard Hockey club who coaches both the boys and girls teams and also set up the men's team.

Liah Williams, who used her sea cadet first aid training to help save the life of a motor cyclist following a crash on the A40, won youth of the year.

Dion Williams who is a core member of Point and also volunteers with digi champs, helps other members and takes part in many Point projects was runner up.

Jerry Owen a member of Jemima Rowing Club, who rows and coaches and has won several awards, including a gold for British beach sprint, was the second runner up.

"Well done to every single one of you," said Cllr Stokes. "You are all a huge credit to our towns."