THE WINNERS of the final round of Pembrokeshire County Council youth outreach team's Life in Lockdown photography competition have been announced.

The competition invited young people between the ages of 16 and 25 to submit pictures of life under the Covid-19 restrictions, and their subsequent relaxation.

"This was a truly difficult round to judge," said outreach youth worker, Chris Barrie.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank each and every young person whom submitted their entries.

"Throughout this project we have seen over 250 photos which showcase the talent and commitment of our county's young people. We hope to provide this opportunity again."

With the help of guest judge, Fiona Phillips, the following were selected:

First- Caitlyn O'Sullivan, of Clarbeston Road, with her photo depicting a bonfire at Abermawr. Her photo was praised for its composition and for showcasing Pembrokeshire and telling the story of what we did in lockdown. Caitlyn wins a £50 Amazon voucher.

Winning a £30 Amazon voucher and coming in second place was Joanna Shand, of Wolfscastle, with her picture of a horse.

"As a County Show veteran I know how hard photographers have to work to take animal pictures that show them off to their best advantage" said Fiona. "This is a great example."

Emily James, of Tavernspite, came third with her photo depicting a girl on a bus in lockdown, winning a £20 Amazon voucher.

"This summed up lockdown to me," said Fiona. "Trying to lead an ordinary life – but feeling worried and coping with the new normal."