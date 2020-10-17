The latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Sunday, October 18, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are holding a kitchen, winter clothing and hi-vis event as part of their Special Buys set of deals.
These include:
A light up LED harness for dogs, costing £9.99 each.
A glass toaster for £24.99 each.
Plus, a 6.5 litre slow cooker for £24.99 each.
For more details, visit: Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of products on the theme of personal care.
These include:
A Sanitas Illuminated Cosmetic Mirror for £14.99 each.
A Miomare Makeup Brush Set for £9.99 per set.
Plus, a Livarno Lux Hollywood Mirror Lights for £12.99 each (mirror not included).
For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.
Comments are closed on this article.