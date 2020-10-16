The amount of newly reported coronavirus cases in the three counties reached 44 today, Friday, October 16, an increase on yesterday' figures, when 35 were reported.
Figures released by Public Health Wales show 28 cases were found in Carmarthenshire yesterday, 12 in Pembrokeshire and four in Ceredigion.
This means in the last seven days Pembrokeshire has seen 34 cases, Ceredigion 18 and Carmarthenshire 142.
To date, the Hywel Dda University Health Board has seen 2,012 cases - 439 in Pembrokeshire, 172 in Ceredigion and 1,401 in Carmarthenshire.
Across Wales, 979 cases were identified yesterday from 9,823 tests. To date, 34,005 cases have been confirmed across the country.
Five deaths were reported to Public Health Wales yesterday, bringing the total number of coronavirus related deaths to 1,703.
No new deaths were reported in Hywel Dda.