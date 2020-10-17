Two protestors have been arrested outside the Penally camp for obstructing a police officer and racially aggravated offences.
Superintendent Anthony Evans, Divisional Commander for Pembrokeshire said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to work to ensure that everyone’s voices are heard safely and peacefully at the Penally Asylum Accomodation Centre. Protests have continued at the site today (Saturday, October 17), with approximately 55 protesters in attendance, with minimal disturbances.
"Unfortunately, yet again we had to take action against a small minority.
"We have made it clear previously that those committing criminal offences will be prosecuted, and today saw the arrest of a 58-year-old woman on suspicion of Obstruction of a Police Officer, and a 30-year-old man on suspicion of Obstruct Police and Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order.
"Both remain in police custody currently.
“We thank those in Penally and the surrounding community who are engaging with our officers on the ground and sharing concerns and valuable information with us.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment