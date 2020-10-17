Twenty-five new cases of the coronavirus were found across Hywel Dda yesterday, the latest figures from Public Health Wales show.
The majority were found in Carmarthenshire, which saw 18 new cases of the virus.
Pembrokeshire had four cases and Ceredigion, three.
To date, 2,037 cases have been found across the three counties -- 443 in Pembrokeshire, 175 in Ceredigion and 1,419 in Carmarthenshire.
Across Wales, 674 new cases were confirmed from 8,849 testing episodes.
To date, 34,679 cases have been found across the country.
Five deaths were reported to Public Health Wales yesterday, bringing the total number of Covid-related deaths to 1,708.
No new deaths due to the coronavirus were reported in Hywel Dda today.
The Hywel Dda Health Board continues to be near the bottom for new daily cases of the coronavirus. Only the Powys Teaching Health Board - which covers the county of Powys - had fewer new cases, with just 10.
The health board with the most daily cases was the Betsi Cadwaldr University Health Board, with 136 new cases recorded yesterday.