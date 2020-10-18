A shortlist of candidates to take on the top job at Pembrokeshire County Council will be drawn up this week.
An interim chief executive is set to take over from outgoing Ian Westely, who will leave at the end of next month, with candidates made up of senior officers of the authority.
The council’s senior staff committee met on Friday, October 16, with discussions about who will make the cut to be held in private.
The interim position will be for up to 12 months with the move to find a permanent replacement likely to start in the new year.
The committee had previously approved a plan to recruit internally with all heads of service and directors open to apply and added that a report on the requirements of a permanent replacement, including “innovative” ways of advertising the role, be brought back before the end of the month.
On Monday, October 19 the committee will interview candidates, again in private, with a third committee meeting planned for Thursday, October 22.
