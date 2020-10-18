Rescue teams attended a call for people trapped by the incoming tide near Freshwater East yesterday evening.
At 5.30pm on Saturday, October 17, Tenby Coastguard rescue team, along with HM Coastguard St Govans and Tenby RNLI all-weather lifeboats (ALB), were paged to a report of persons cut off by the tide at Trewent point, Freshwater East.
Upon arrival at the scene, the possible casualties were located by a coastguard officer and identified as fishermen.
Tenby ALB arrived on scene and following discussions with coastguard officers, who provided updated information, completed a sweep of the area to confirm that there were no other possible persons requiring assistance.
Teams were then stood down.
The RNLI issued a warning for people to be vigilant of high spring tides this weekend.