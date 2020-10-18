Thirty-seven cases of coronavirus were identified across the Hywel Dda Health Board yesterday, the latest figures from Public Health Wales show.
Carmarthenshire had the most cases with 19; Pembrokeshire, 16; and Ceredigion, 2.
To date, 2,074 cases have been confirmed across the three counties - 1,438 in Carmarthenshire, 459 in Pembrokeshire, and 177 in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 950 cases were reported yesterday from 12,431 tests. To date, 35,628 people have tested positive across the country.
Three deaths due to the virus were recorded by PHW, bringing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 related deaths to 1,711.
No new deaths due to the virus were recorded in the Hywel Dda University Health Board.