Rugby legend Sam Warburton will be judging photographs of the nation’s beloved pooches to help support a vital lifeline for children.

The NSPCC Cymru’s virtual dog show launches tomorrow (Monday, October19), organised by the children’s charity’s fundraising volunteers.

During the lockdown and throughout the pandemic Childline has provided a vital lifeline for children and young people across the country. During April 1 – September 30 Childline delivered 1,363 counselling sessions to children and young people in Wales about mental and emotional health.

It remains the top concern for children and young people contacting the service.

Dog lovers are being encouraged to enter snaps and video clips of their dogs into the competition in an effort to win the coveted title of ‘Best in Show’, which will be selected by the Welsh former international rugby union player.

There are eight categories for four-legged friends across the nation to top, ranging from best rescue dog to waggiest tail, and it will be Sam who has the difficult decision of choosing a winner for each, which will be announced at the end of November.

Mr Warburton said: “Everyone who donates £4 to enter a photograph or video into the competition will be funding a child or young person’s call to Childline – that’s pretty amazing, because it continues to be a lifeline for children and young people in these uncertain times.

“If there is the right support in place to help children cope and recover then these experiences will not define a child’s life forever, and that’s why the NSPCC’s Still Here Frontline campaign is so vital in making sure that the charity can still be here for every child.

“Those that know me well will know that I’m a huge fan of dogs and as a dog owner myself I think this is a really fun way to help raise money for the NSPCC.

“I am looking forward to seeing how creative people are with their entries - I don’t think it’s going to be straightforward picking out the winners.”

The easing of lockdown increased anxiety for some young people, worried about catching Covid-19, being behind with school work, friendship issues, and pre-exiting mental health problem re-surfacing as they returned to school.

The competition will run for three weeks, closing on Sunday, November 8.

The photo categories are for dirtiest dog, best puppy, best veteran (over nine years old), funniest dog, best rescue dog, and dog we have loved – as a tribute to treasured dogs that owners have had to say goodbye to. In addition are two video categories for waggiest tail and cleverest dog.

To enter, donate and access the terms and conditions of the competition, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/sthilaryvirtualdogshow or alternatively entries should be sent to sthilaryvirtualdogshow@nspcc.org.uk. Entries should be titled and include a name of the dog and photographer, age (if under 18 years old), and category. People can only enter one picture per class.

Anyone with any concerns about the welfare of a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or visit nspcc.org.uk for advice.

Children can call Childline on 0800 11 11 from 7.30am to midnight from Monday to Friday or 9am to midnight on weekends. Or they can get in touch via childline.org.uk.