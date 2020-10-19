AN online directory for small businesses in Pembrokeshire has been launched by two friends from Saundersfoot.
Sarah Whiddett and Sara Hicks have run a small marketing business together for the last couple of years, which recently re-branded as Pembrokeshire Business Support.
They have now branched out and set up The Connectory - www.theconnectory.co.uk - to help small businesses market their goods and services at an affordable price, as well as encouraging everyone to ‘shop local’ and meeting the continuing challenges that Covid-19 is bringing.
“From friendships made with local business owners we know that many of them struggle to fit marketing activities into their crazily busy lives,” said Sara. “Our passion has been to support small businesses in these endeavours – a bit like offering them a mini marketing department”.
The duo have been working on the concept of The Connectory for the past few months.
And their efforts been rewarded with positive reports from the directory’s fast-expanding membership which includes businesses offering goods, treats and services - from cocktails and cake to plumbers and painters.
Added Sarah: “We are really pleased with how it’s progressing - some of our members have already gained new business from their entry”.
If you’re interested in joining The Connectory, contact Pembrokeshire Business Support – info@theconnectory.co.uk for more information.
