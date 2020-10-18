HAVERFORDWEST's new mayor promises to be a "critical friend" to efforts to improve the town, at an online mayor making ceremony.

Councillor Alan Buckfield was elected to the post by fellow councillors at a meeting on Thursday, October 15.

Cllr Buckfield previously held the post before the outgoing mayor, Cllr Sue Murray.

The Town Clerk, Juliet Raymond apologised to the virtual assembly of councillors for the delay in holding this year's annual general meeting due to the coronavirus crisis.

A vote of thanks for the outgoing mayor was proposed by mayor Buckfield, which was support unanimously by the council.

Giving an outgoing speech, Cllr Murray said that people think the role of mayor is about "eating lots of food and enjoying yourself", but said that is not the case.

"Never did I envisage that I would carry on and be the mayor during a pandemic," she said.

"It's been a difficult couple of month for everyone and I must say a massive thank you to our town clerk for supervising the staff as professionally and efficiently as ever.

"None of us knew what to expect but we took each day at a time."

Cllr Murray said she had felt overwhelmed at points during the pandemic, but the support of various people got her through.

For anyone thinking of becoming a town councillor, Ms Murray said its more than "just turning up for two meetings a month."

"It's a case of thinking of what can I give to this town and the ward that I live in to improve it, and that does require time and effort.

"Research what other towns and communities are doing and think: Could this work in our town?"

Also elected during the meeting was Cllr Chris Evans as deputy mayor and Cllr Richard Blacklaw-Jones as sheriff.

Mayor Buckfield thanked everyone for coming to the meeting, adding: “We are living in worrying times and we cannot guess when conditions will improve.

"It will be a difficult time for the council, back in 2005 I was told to layout my store at the mayor making lunch.

"Present conditions mitigate against that.

"However, I do promise to a fair chair, to promote our town and civic events, and to be a critical friend to all efforts to improve our town."