A DOZEN dedicated amateur artists have combined their talents to create a lockdown legacy.

The group from Tenby were looking for a project to keep their paintbrushes busy after the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Inspired by the example of an art group is Sidmouth, Devon who created a seaside view in sections, the painters got to work on a 12-part scene of their own.

“We had a photograph of Tenby harbour which we divided into a dozen squares, and everyone was allocated a section of the picture to re-create,” explained group member Judy Williams.

“Each square is 21cm by 18cm and we’ve assembled them as though viewed through a window frame, which will help with any slight variations in colours and style of the 12 pictures.”

Entitled Window on Lockdown, the group’s 100cm by 80cm creation is now lined up to go on show in an exhibition of pandemic-produced pieces in Tenby Museum and Art Gallery early in 2021.

Eagle-eyed viewers may notice that the artists have added a few touches to the finished work to reflect the current times – can you spot an NHS rainbow, a Pembrokeshire flag, a swimming Ironman or a coronavirus symbol?

“It was so lovely seeing the picture finally coming together, and it really was a great group project, and fun for everyone to do,” said Judy.

Although the art group normally has 10 members, the numbers were willingly made up by Judy’s daughter Jo Ward and 16-year-old granddaughter Bethan Ward.

Along with Judy, the other artists were Liz Bevan, Claire Phillips, Jayne Goslin, Jackie Rowe, Debbie Hill, Sharan Bromby, Val Bowen, Belinda Goslin and Linda Roberts.