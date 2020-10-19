There is a chance to explore your connections with the world's second largest continent this month as Span Arts and Tenby Museum joins with singers, storytellers and poets as part of Black History month.

Span Arts is running a series of virtual workshops run by singer and arts practitioner Molara, storyteller Phil Okwedy and poet Eric Ngalle Charles exploring welsh connections with the continent of Africa.

If you have any links with the second largest continent, through places, people, clothing, foods, music or languages, this is the perfect opportunity to share your stories.

Phi, Molara and Eric will use storytelling, poetry, song and more to help you find and share your links with the world's second largest continent.

There will be opportunities to tell stories, sing and craft words together to make new work in response to the shared experiences.

The workshops are suitable for participants aged 16 and over and are running on

Thursday, October 22 from 6-7pm and Thursday, October 29 from 6-7pm.

Mark Lewis, curator at Tenby Museum and Art Gallery said he was delighted with the museum's involvement in the project.

"Black History Month was something I had wanted to museum to be involved in for a while and we are currently looking at the untold stories relating to this in our collections," he said.

"I discussed the project with Phil Okwedy and Eric Charles Ngalle, both of whom we had worked with before and they were keen to be involved.

"This is such an important issue and with the collaboration of Span- who have a track record of working on community art-based projects - the museum, Eric, Phil and Molara it can be approached in an involving, engaging and creative way. I am delighted that the museum is involved."

Span's Black History Month offering will also include an exclusive recording from Black Voices on October 30 at 8pm.

The specially recorded online streamed gig will be streamed via Span's YouTube channel and is Span's final celebration at the end of Black History Month.

Black Voices was formed in 1987 and has gained a reputation as Europe's finest female a cappella quintet.

The group headlined The Narberth A Cappella Voice Festival in 2015 and had the audience on their feet with their hands in the air with their unique repertoire of traditional African, Caribbean and English folk songs, jazz, gospel, pop and reggae as well as a fusion of contemporary and classical styles that has earned them world-wide recognition as a performance and teaching company.

Black Voices is honoured to have been invited to perform before members of the British Royal Family both in the UK and overseas as well as in front of Pope John Paul 11 former President Nelson Mandela.

Traveling the world with their distinctive sound, harmonies and stunning stage presence, they have also appeared with music industry giants including Nina Simone, Miriam Makeba, Ray Charles, Hugh Masekela, and Take 6.

You can set a reminder for the gig on Span Arts You Tube page.