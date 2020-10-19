There have been 20 new cases of coronavirus reported in the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion today, Monday, October 19.

Figures released by Public Health Wales reveal 10 new cases in Carmarthenshire, seven in Pembrokeshire and three in Ceredigion.

In the past seven days there have been 104 in Carmarthenshire, 47 in Pembrokeshire and 18 in Ceredigion.

This brings the total cases in the three counties to 2,074; in Carmarthenshire there have been 1,448 cases, Pembrokeshire has seen a total of 446 cases and Ceredigion 180 cases.

The total number of cases in Wales now stands at 36,253 with 626 new cases reported across the country today.

Public Health Wales has reported one further coronavirus related death today, bringing the total number of fatalities in Wales to 1,712.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales supports the announcement by the Welsh Government today of a two-week national ‘fire-break’ to disrupt the transmission of Coronavirus in Wales. These new restrictions will come into effect at 6pm on Friday 23 October, and will last until the start of Monday 9 November.

“Cases continue to rise in Wales, hospital admissions are increasing, including those into critical care, and sadly so are the numbers of people dying from the virus.

“Although national and local measures have made a difference, further action is now needed. These new rules are vital to regain control of the virus, to protect the NHS, and save lives”