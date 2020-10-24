REMINDERS of Pembroke Dock’s illustrious military past are never far away in today’s community – from fine Georgian dockyard buildings to Victorian barracks and gun towers, and huge hangars for flying boats.
Progress and development has, however, overtaken one area which had a long association with the British Army – the former Royal Engineers Barracks at the western end of the aptly named Military Road in Pennar.
After its military use ended Pennar Barracks was transformed into Pennar Park. Around 100 caravans were sited in neat tiers and the Pennar Park Ballroom became a mecca for music fans with top groups appearing there regularly. The entrance to the area was still marked by a prominent water tower and other former barrack buildings.
In the early 1970s photographer Martin Cavaney – today a Trustee with the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre – climbed the heights of the Pembroke Power Station chimney and took this dramatic picture of Pennar Park and its caravans. In the background is the Llanreath oil tank farm and the tanks which survived the Luftwaffe attack of August 1940.
By coincidence the Heritage Centre archive has an aerial view of the barracks from almost the same angle and height – taken from an RAF flying boat in 1932.
A modern day view will show a housing estate, with many of the houses commanding fine views over the Haven and Pembroke River. The days when the Royal Engineers commanded the Pennar peninsula have long receded into history.
Pictures from the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre Archive.