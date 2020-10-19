A 27 year-old is accused of fraud offences involving a bank and post offices in Tenby and Saundersfoot.
Andre Kvec, of Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham, is facing charges of jointly committing fraud by false representation in Tenby on May 17, 2019.
It is alleged that Kvec, 27, handed over smaller amounts of cash than stated while at Tenby Post Office and HSBC.
Kvec and a co-accused are also accused of attempting to confuse a Saundersfoot Post Office cashier by repeatedly asking her to exchange a sum of money, while some was discreetly removed.
A warrant was issued for Kvec’s arrest when he failed to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, October 19.
