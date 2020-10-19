THE distraught owner of a missing cat has thanked the community of St Florence for their help in the ongoing search.

Rescue cat Ted and his sister Evie have become well-known feline figures in the village since being adopted from Greenacres Animal Rescue just over a year ago by Jo Lewis and her family.

Evie is now pining for her brother and inseparable companion, who has not been home since the night of Thursday October 8.

“We have no idea what to do next,” said Jo. “As well s the agony of not knowing what has happened to Ted - has he been taken, is he trapped? - we have the worry of Evie pining.

“Her character has become withdrawn from the happy playful little thing to spending time staring out the window waiting for Ted .. it is heartbreaking to witness. They literally have never been apart, eating, sleeping, playing, trips to the vets, always together.

Although Ted was spotted the following day, there has since been no sign of him, despite villagers rallying round to help in the search.

Jo added: “Our village community have been amazing, we posted in the St Florence community group Facebook page and messages of support soon came flooding in.”

The kindness of people has been ‘staggering’, and ‘nothing has been too much trouble’, she added, with residents spending hours searching fields and woods and opening up holiday homes, and a member of the football club offering to open up the village hall and changing rooms in case Ted had been trapped inside.

“We followed this with letter drops, posters, even our local postman heard of our search and offered to look out for Ted on his rounds.”

A reward is being offered for information leading to Ted’s safe return home. He is microchipped and neutered.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Jo on 07879 470665