A sexual assault during New Year’s Day‘high-jinks’ led to a punch in the face and a night in the cells.

Cameron James Joyce, of Hafod Las, Pencoed, Bridgend, pleaded guilty to sexual assault when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, October 19.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said the young woman was chatting to a friend when Joyce put his hand up her skirt and pinched her bottom in a Haverfordwest establishment, while walking past her at around 4am on New Year’s Day.

The victim confronted Joyce, 23, and punched him once in his face.

In a statement read to the court, the victim said she felt ‘violated’, adding this behaviour should not tolerated and Joyce had not shown remorse when she spoke to him, as he had responded: “It’s New Year’s Eve” when challenged.

CCTV footage of the incident was played to the court.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Joyce, who was previously of good character, had returned to the area to spend New Year’s Eve with friends.

“He says he had way too much to drink. It was a moment of high-jinks, it was out of character, he has never been in trouble before.”

Mr Kelleher added that the incident was ‘transitory’ and there had been no attempt to kiss or grope the victim.

The court heard that Joyce spent the remainder of the night in the police cells, and was uncertain how this conviction would impact on his career as a carer.

Me Kelleher added: “He deeply regrets what happened.

“He realises that his behaviour on that night was unacceptable.”

Magistrates took Joyce’s clean character and the important role he played as a carer during the Covid-19 crisis into account as they imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

He was ordered to pay £106 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “This type of behaviour cannot be tolerated. It is not acceptable.”