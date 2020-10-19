A CASTLEMORRIS man completed a gruelling 26 miles on the roads and lanes of Pembrokeshire earlier this month, to raise £2200 for charity.
Paul Roche completed the virtual London marathon on October 4. He took on a challenging route, from his home, through Penycwm, Solva and St Davids.
Because of coronavirus, the marathon through the streets of London was cancelled. However, the virtual London Marathon invited runners to complete the marathon in their own way.
45,000 runners across the UK Took part and were given 23 hours, 59 minutes and 59 seconds to complete the 26.2 mile route wherever and however they chose. The organisers say this made the event the most inclusive London Marathon ever.
Paul struggled against high winds and rain, thanks to storm Alex, but made it to the finish line cheered on by his three sons, Morgan, Aled and Owain.
His fantastic fundraising sum will go to Mencap UK, a charity which provides support for people with learning disabilities.
"Thanks to everyone who kindly donated towards this amazing cause," said Paul.