The A40 was closed on Friday, after police were called to a crash between two cars.
The road was closed for almost three hours while the debris from the crash was cleared.
A police spokesperson said: "We were called to a collision on the A40 between Haverfordwest and Wolfscastle at around 6.40pm on Friday, October 16.
"The collision involved two vehicles, a grey Ford Kuga and a white Fiat.
"The road was partially blocked with debris in the carriageway.
"The road was cleared by around 9.10pm."
This is the second crash on the A40 this month.
On October 6, a man died after a collision at the junction to Poyston Cross.