HYWEL Dda University Health Board is providing clarity on what circuit breaker restrictions mean for residents accessing hospital appointments or emergency care during this time.

Hospital outpatient appointments and planned operations will continue as scheduled. If you have a hospital appointment or surgery confirmed, please attend as planned as long as you do not have COVID symptoms.

If you have any queries or concerns about attending your appointment, please contact us using the number on your appointment letter.

Women will continue to be able to bring their partner or nominated other to support them when they are undergoing their scheduled anomaly scan (20 weeks scan) and during active labour.

In an emergency, if you have urgent care needs that won't wait but are NOT 999 emergencies, please use the online symptom checker https://111.wales.nhs.uk/SelfAssessments/ or dial 111 for NHS 111 Wales for health advice and support. The number is free to call 24/7.

Andrew Carruthers, Director of Operations at Hywel Dda UHB said, “We know COVID-19 is affecting people, services and businesses in very many ways and the way it continues to challenge our understanding of everyday life feels really hard for everyone of us right now.

“If we can all follow the restrictions which start at 6pm on Friday – stay at home whenever possible and do not mix with people outside of our household - we can protect more people from the virus.

“As cases have increased in our Hywel Dda community, we are seeing patients with COVID admitted to our hospitals too. Although the numbers remain relatively small, they have increased over the last 2 – 3 weeks which is a sign that we will see more in the days and weeks ahead.

“What we all do now helps stop the spread and this directly helps the NHS so that it can still be here for you when you need it.”

The situation means it remains necessary for us to have very restricted visiting to our hospitals, to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

Visiting will continue to be accommodated through the agreement of the ward manager for the following cases:

• One parent/guardian at a time for children and babies.

• Birthing mother - one partner.

• Patients with learning difficulties or mental health needs - one visitor to provide support through arrangement.

• Patients receiving end of life care and or requiring palliative care - to be arranged through the nurse in charge.

If you have any queries about coming into hospital at this time please visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/covid-19-information/staying-safe-whilst-in-hospital/