Narberth has a rich and fascinating history and yet, not since 1990 - when the Narberth Society published The Story of Narberth -
has any attempt been made to document it.
Now with the publication of Narberth Through Time, local historian Mary Houseman has remedied this omission and produced a comprehensive and carefully researched account of the town’s emergence and growth.
Having already written about the local area in books on Llawhaden, Wiston and Narberth Workhouse, Mary has now turned her attention to the development of this quintessential Pembrokeshire market town. from earliest times up to the twentieth century.
It is an ambitious task starting from earliest times right up to the twentieth century and covering a wide range of subject areas including the establishment of the castle, trade and commerce, religion, education, the coming of the railway and social change.
The book is fully illustrated with maps and photographs some of which have not been published before.
It makes for an informative and entertaining read, especially for those with links to the area, and would be a very welcome Christmas present.
Copies are available only from Chapter One, the bookshop at Narberth Museum, or can be bought online www.narberthmuseum.co.uk/product/narberth-through-time