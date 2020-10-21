A TRIO of Saundersfoot fundraisers who staged a pre-lockdown event in the village have raised £2,400 for two charities.
Under the banner of Team Littlefoot, Debbie Ludlow, Lyn Sandall and Lynn Knibbs organised the event at the Regency Hall on March 6, in aid of the Pembrokeshire branch of Guide Dogs Cymru and Ty Hafan.
Getting the evening underway were the Ukelele Band from Carmarthen.
This was followed by a a silent performance of The Hallelujah Chorus by the Silent Monks of Monkstone, and a raffle with super prizes. The evening concluded with a silent disco organised by Gareth Sandall.
Members of the Pembrokeshire fundraising branch of Guide Dogs Cymru have now been delighted to receive a magnificent donation of £1,200.Ty Hafan also received the same amount.
Local guide dog owner and branch secretary, Eva Rich, thanked Team Littlefoot and to everyone who supported the event and raffle.
Eva added: “The donation is particularly appreciated by the 16 guide dog owners in Pembrokeshire, as fundraising has been very limited during lockdown.
“Thank you, ladies for all your hard work in organising the huge raffle and wonderful evening, we members of the Pembrokeshire fundraising branch can’t thank you enough.”