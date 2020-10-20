Coronavirus cases have been found across Hywel Dda health board, in one of the biggest daily increases of the entire pandemic.

Fifty-three cases were found across the three counties, the latest figures from Public Health Wales show.

Pembrokeshire saw 14 new cases, Carmarthenshire 36 and Ceredigion 3.

To date, the counties have had 2,147 confirmed cases -- Ceredigion 183, Pembrokeshire 480 and Carmarthenshire 1,484.

In the last seven days Carmarthenshire has had 124 cases, Pembrokeshire 55 and Ceredigion 17.

Across Wale 1,148 cases were recorded by PHW from 12,455 tests.

To date, 37,400 people have been confirmed to have had the virus in Wales.

Ten deaths were reported to PHW, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths to 1,722.

No deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "Public Health Wales supports yesterday's announcement by the Welsh Government of a two-week national 'fire-break' to disrupt the transmission of Coronavirus in Wales.

"These new restrictions will come into effect at 6pm on Friday, October 23, and will last until the start of Monday, November 9.

"Cases continue to rise in Wales, hospital admissions are increasing, including those into critical care, and sadly so are the numbers of people dying from the virus.

"Although national and local measures have made a difference, further action is now needed. These new rules are vital to regain control of the virus, to protect the NHS, and save lives.

"Under the rules announced yesterday, people must stay at home, except for very limited purposes. They must not visit other households or meet other people they do not live with.

"Certain businesses and venues, including bars, restaurants and most shops must close.

"Secondary schools will provide learning online only for the week after half-term, other than for children in years seven and eight. Primary schools and childcare settings will remain open.

"Face coverings continue to be mandatory in the indoor public spaces that remain open, subject to certain exemptions and exceptions, including on public transport and in taxis."