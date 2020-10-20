A morning mountain stroll cost a Fishguard pensioner £244 and his driving licence.

Alan Brookes, of Plas-y-Fron, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 20.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said police received information about a potential drink-driver on Dinas mountain at around 10.10am on September 26.

Brookes, 62, was stopped by officers while driving a Kia Ceed on the Llanychaer road, and they noted that he appeared nervous, his eyes were glazed and his speech was slightly slurred.

He stated he had his last drink at 2am, and was found to have 61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

The court heard that Brookes was previously of clean character and held a clean driving licence.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Brookes had self-medicated while suffering from depression, which led to him drinking too much.

He added that Brookes suffered from a back problem, and found a morning walk on Dinas mountain helped his joints.

“That particular morning he was on auto-pilot. He forgot he had been drinking until 2am.

“He had his walk and on his return he was stopped by the police, and cooperated fully with them.

“The roads would have been very quiet. No-one was inconvenienced by his driving.”

Magistrates fined Brookes £125 and banned him from driving for 17 months.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.