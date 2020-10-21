A Pembroke Dock woman has been handed a suspended sentence after she admitted assaulting a store worker.

Kahley Davies, of Pembroke Street, pleaded guilty to assault by beating when she appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 20.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, told the court that a store worker spoke to Davies, 27, regarding a dispute when she entered a Pembroke Dock shop on July 21.

Davies selected a bottle of pop, but was told that she was banned from the store and was not allowed inside.

She was followed as she walked, then ran, to leave the store, she then turned and threw the bottle at the employee.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “It landed on the floor and he bent to pick it up. She ripped it out of his hand and pushed him backwards.

“There was no injury, but the indignity of being pushed around in work, which he should not have to put up with.”

The court heard that the offence put Davies in breach of post-sentence supervision, but she had been engaging well with the probation service.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said the assault was not pre-meditated or sustained.

“She accepts she was completely in the wrong and her behaviour was disgraceful. She apologies and expresses remorse.

“She has been out of trouble since April, so it’s disappointing to see her in court today.”

Mr Lloyd added that Davies was now clean of drugs and had a stable address.

“She says she has had enough of coming to court and going to prison. She says that it is time for her to grow up.”

Mr Lloyd said Davies had self-medicated with Valium when she had difficulty accessing support services during lockdown, and could remember little about the incident.

Magistrates sentenced Davies to 28 days in prison, suspended for 12 months.

She was ordered to pay £263 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “This was a very foolish thing to do.”