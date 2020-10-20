A VILLAGE post office is set to be replaced with a mobile service when the branch closes at the end of the month.

Corinne Henton, who has run the Crundale Post Office for the last 18 years, thanked all her customers for their support.

Ms Henton said the job had become tougher due to coronavirus measures, and she was no longer able to give the level of service she wanted to.

“For me, it’s all about the customers,” she said.

“That’s what the job is about, the welfare of the community, making sure everyone is ok.

“In these strange times, when people haven’t seen anyone for a week, you want to be able to stop and speak to them, to check that everyone’s alright and make sure their needs are met.

“But you can’t do that when you’ve got a line of people waiting out the door and it’s wet out.

“Thank you to everyone for your support over the years.”

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the Crundale Post Office has had to have a one-in-one-out policy, leading to people queueing in the rain.

Ms Henton said she had hoped someone would take the branch over but no one has as yet.

Instead, the Post Office will be providing a mobile van service which will be available twice a week.

Vanessa Hammond-Evans, a Crundale resident, spoke with sadness at Ms Henton leaving, saying the mobile service would not be the same.

“Corinne has been there for 18 years, she’s been a necessity for the community.

“It’s an important business that the village needs, especially as we are coming up to Christmas.

“But Corinne and the Post Office have been more than business for Crundale, it’s a little hub of the village.

“It’s a good place for people to come up and have a chat.

“Corinne was always very kind and I am sure I can say on behalf of the entire village she will be sorely missed.

“Thank you for all the wonderful service over the 18 years.”