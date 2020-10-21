A drink-driver was more than three-times the limit when he crashed his car while making his way home from a pub.

Michael Stephens, of College Park, Neyland, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 20.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were alerted to a single vehicle collision on Kensington Road, Neyland, at 9.50pm on September 25.

Officers found a Vauxhall Astra in the middle of the road with front-end damage. Stephens was in the kitchen of a nearby property and accepted he had been the driver.

Stephens, 56, stated he had been to his local pub, but could not remember how many drinks he had there.

Stephens said he thought there may have been a pull on the car’s steering when asked about the accident, adding “but at the end of the day I was over the alcohol limit.”

He was found to have 106mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, three times the legal limit of 35mg.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Stephens held a clean driving licence and was of clean character.

“He was drinking in Neyland. He normally walks home, for some inexplicable reason he decided that night to try and drive home. Still to this day he does not know why.

“There was a minor collision and he was found in a nearby property. He said straight away that he was the driver of the vehicle, he was not seen driving. He took full responsibility.”

Mr Webb added that Stephens’ employer had already downgraded his role because of the conviction, which had affected him financially.

“He is not addicted to alcohol, he has just been very, very stupid. This is going to have a great impact on his life. This is clearly a one-off.”

The bench banned Stephens from driving for two years and fined him £616.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £61 surcharge.