Police noticed the pungent scent of cannabis coming from a passing car, a court has heard.

Paul James Peter Murphy, of Llys y Bryn, Birchgrove, Swansea, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 20.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police officers noticed the smell of cannabis when a Ford Fiesta drove past them as they conducted spot-checks on the A477 at Llanteg on May 15.

“It must have been a very strong smell because he was driving past them and they could actually smell cannabis coming from the window.

“They spoke to him and he admitted he was a cannabis user.”

Mr Pritchard-Jones added there was no allegation of bad driving.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said no cannabis was found on Murphy, 39, or in the vehicle he was driving, and he would not have been under the influence of the drug at the time.

“I’m not sure why the smell of cannabis was so pungent.”

He added that Murphy, who had mental health issues, had difficulty accessing NHS services and support during lockdown, and turned to cannabis as a result.

Magistrates banned Murphy from driving for 14 months and ordered him to pay £169 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “We are struck by the high level that was found in your blood. It was almost eight times the limit.”