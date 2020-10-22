A drug-driver has been handed a 40-month ban.
Danny Lewis, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates via video link from Parc Prison on Tuesday, October 20.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Lewis, 28, was found to have Cocaine and Benzoylecgonine in his blood after a Ford Transit was stopped on the A40 near Haverfordwest on May 13.
He added Lewis was already serving a custodial sentence for other offences relating to the incident.
Jonathan Webb, defending, said Lewis had already been disqualified until 2025 for driving while disqualified and without insurance, while his blood sample was sent for analysis.
Magistrates imposed a 40-month disqualification and sentenced Lewis to a month in custody to run concurrently with his existing sentence.
He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.
