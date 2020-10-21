TWO men have been arrested by police following a disturbance inside Penally Camp.

A large police presence arrived at the asylum seekers' accommodation yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

Around 12 police vehicles were parked outside the gates following the call at around 1.45pm

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to a disturbance involving a small group of people within the Penally Asylum Accommodtrion Centre.

"Two people have been arrested, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man.

"The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray and the 25-year-old on suspicion of assault

"No one was taken to hospital.

"The investigation is ongoing."

 