TWO men have been arrested by police following a disturbance inside Penally Camp.
A large police presence arrived at the asylum seekers' accommodation yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.
Around 12 police vehicles were parked outside the gates following the call at around 1.45pm
A police spokesperson said: "We were called to a disturbance involving a small group of people within the Penally Asylum Accommodtrion Centre.
"Two people have been arrested, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man.
"The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray and the 25-year-old on suspicion of assault
"No one was taken to hospital.
"The investigation is ongoing."
