CONCERN about speeding drivers in Narberth has led to plans for a Community Speed Watch in the town.
A group of residents recently met online with Narberth county councillor, Vic Dennis, to discuss the formation of the group.
Cllr. Dennis said: "I'm worried about the number of incidents that are reported to me and I am frequently in dialogue with officers in County Hall, raising residents' concerns about speeding traffic”
“The volunteers have recently come together via social media and I'm happy to support them in any way I can.
"They are about to register and receive training from Dyfed-Powys police. The evidence that they gather could be very helpful when calling for measures to reduce speeding in the town.”
If there are others who would be interested in joining the group, they can contact Cllr. Dennis on 01834 811810 or at Cllr.Vic.Dennis@pembrokeshire.gov.uk