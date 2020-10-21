FOLLOWING the First Minister’s announcement on Monday, October 19 of an all-Wales ‘firebreak’ lockdown, all Pembrokeshire County Council’s leisure buildings will be closed to the public from 5pm on Friday, October 23.

Re-opening is planned for Monday, November 9, subject to any further Welsh Government restrictions.

Julie Ashley-Jones, business improvement manager at Pembrokeshire Leisure, said: “We know the positive impact that exercise has on physical and mental wellbeing so we have organised access to a range of online workouts via our app and our website.

“With the temporary closure we will be adjusting November direct debits to just £9.50 which would cover the time missed in October and the remaining weeks of November.

“As soon as we open again, planned for Monday, November 9, users will be able to resume their activity with us, subject to any new Covid regulations.”

While the facilities are temporarily closed the team will continue the vigorous safety checks adopted to keep users safe and to ensure everything is ready for re-opening.

Urgent phone queries will be answered but not at the centres’ usual call handling capacity.

It is advisable to email centres directly if your query cannot wait.

Julie added: “We will continue to keep you posted as we get further updates and will advise you when our booking diary re-opens so that you can get straight back to exercise and we can welcome you back when we re-open.”

The Pembrokeshire Leisure website is at: pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk/

For more information on council services during the ‘firebreak’ period, see: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/emergency-planning/service-changes