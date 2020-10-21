IN line with the Welsh Government coronavirus ‘firebreak’ lockdown being implemented from the end of this week, any libraries that have re-opened to date will close at the end of Friday, October 23.
The five main libraries at Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby will all close at 5pm.
Any Order and Collects that have been placed already will have to be collected:
- by 12.20 pm on Thursday (October 22) from Pembroke Library;
• by 4.50 pm on Friday (October 23) from Saundersfoot Library;
• by 11.50 pm on Friday (October 23) from Narberth Community Library
• by special arrangement on Friday (October 23) from Newport Community Library.
If your collection ‘pick-up’ is already scheduled for Saturday, October 24, please contact the appropriate library to reschedule it as Saturday collection will not be possible.
The Library at Home Service will cease deliveries at the end of Wednesday, October 21.
Any library items currently out on loan, have had their return/’due back’ date extended until November 30, so customers should not worry if items were due back during the closure.
Any libraries that have reopened during the past few months, are planning to restart on their temporary re-opening timetables from Monday, November 9, subject to Welsh Government guidance.
The library service looks forward to seeing all customers again after this date.
• For more detail/updates please go to: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-reopening
