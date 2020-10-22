PEMBROKESHIRE County Council’s Waste and Recycling Centres at Waterloo (Pembroke Dock), Winsel (Haverfordwest), Manorowen, St David's, Hermon and Crane Cross (near Saundersfoot) will be temporarily closed from Saturday, October 24, until Monday, November 9, in line with Welsh Government’s ‘firebreak’ lockdown.
Based on current Welsh Government advice, sites plan to re-open on Monday, November 9, when winter opening hours will resume. The booking system will be available to reserve slots from Sunday, November 8.
Click here for further details on the booking system.
The Authority’s household waste and recycling collections are currently continuing as normal.
To find out more about the collection arrangements for individual properties, type the postcode into the ‘Search for Your Bin Day ‘box on the council’s Waste and Recycling page or log onto My Account.
The council has also asked households to minimise the amount of waste for collection.
The council’s cabinet member for the environment, Cris Tomos, said:
“With pressure on services and our Waste and Recycling Centre’s temporarily closed, please avoid doing any big clear-outs at home or undertaking any DIY or garden projects which are likely to generate large amounts of waste.
“Please do not burn household waste at home. This creates air pollution that could harm people nearby who may already have breathing difficulties due to Covid-19. There is also the danger that fires could get out of control.”
Cllr Tomos added: “Remember to recycle as much you can by following guidance on the Council’s website and by condensing it down as much as possible.”