THE annual auction in aid of Oriel Q Gallery, Narberth, opens today, Friday October 23
Bids for this important fundraiser for the gallery can be placed online, but all the artworks on offer can be viewed at the gallery’s new home at 11 Market Street, Narberth.
Following the new lockdown arrangements, the closing date for bids has now been extended to 2pm on November 21.
The auction can be seen on jumblebee.co.uk/orielqgalleryauction
Amongst the art on offer are works by Ana Maria Pacheco, Peter Paul Piech, and Arnold Lowrey, Geoff Yeomans, Elizabeth Haines and Andrea Kelland, together with some beautiful ceramics by Joe Frowen.
Hot on the heels of the auction comes the volunteer-run gallery’s Winter Open Show, supporting local artists and Oriel Q members.
For more information contact info@orielqnarberth.co.uk, see www.orielqnarberth.com or ring gallery manager Harry on 07917 292774