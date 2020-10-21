THE Bluestone Foundation will play a central role in supporting the Western Telegraph Health and Care Awards once again this year.

The awards, to be held on December 5, celebrate exceptional people and the amazing work they constantly carry out in our communities, through their essential roles across the health and care sectors.

The foundation, the charitable arm of Bluestone National Park Resort, joins BMI Werndale Hospital as headline sponsors of the awards, supporting local healthcare workers.

Pamela McNamara, Bluestone Foundation founder, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the Western Telegraph Health and Care awards once again.

“Health and care professionals across West Wales do an amazing job, going above and beyond to look after patients every day. This year, in particular, has highlighted to all of us the brilliant work of our healthcare heroes.

“Last year’s event was a great success and I know that this year’s awards will once again recognise the hard work and dedication of those who maintain the health and wellbeing of our area. We’re really proud to help give such deserving individuals their place in the spotlight.”

Mrs McNamara added: “Our ethos at Bluestone is one built on caring. We support over 700 families across Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire through employment, and the foundation furthers this commitment by supporting charities and community groups.

“From the nomination process through to the ceremony, the awards always create a great buzz in the local area. They get people thinking about the great work that these professionals are doing every day to help others.

“For me it makes the nominations even more special, to know that the nominees are put forward by the people who have benefited from the care that they have given. It’s a lovely way to say thank you!

“The awards give everyone a chance to learn of the great work that takes place in Pembrokeshire and across South Wales.”

The Bluestone Foundation has distributed more than £250,000 in grants across Pembrokeshire since it was launched in 2012.

Founded by Bluestone’s Commercial Director, Pamela McNamara, the Bluestone Foundation strives to help people help themselves by learning new skills and engaging the wider community. The Foundation principally assists economic, social and environmental projects, and its Community Fund offers up to £5,000 for recipients in the county.

Its work is supported by the generous donations of Bluestone’s guests and through fundraisers organised with the help of more than 700 resort staff.

For more information visit www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/healthandcareawards