WOULD you like to share the success of your prize garden vegetables or stunning lockdown craft project?
If so, then a community's virtual show could be the place to post your pictures.
The Llanteg Christmas event is taking place with the aim of keeping people connected during the current physically-distancing times.
There are categories for gardening, craft, photography and painting, and you don't have to be resident in the village to enter.
Just email a photograph of your produce or creation along with your entry details to llantegshow@gmail.com by 10am on December 7, 2020.
Each winner will receive a virtual certificate, and some of the winning entries in each category could be included in a virtual 2021 calendar, which is under consideration.
There are both children's and adult classes and they are all listed on the Llanteg Village Facebook page , Llanteg Village website or the Llanteg Gardening Group blog.