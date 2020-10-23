Smoking cannabis cost a Loveston man his job, his driving licence and £239.
Christian William Nicholaspleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 20.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were contacted by a member of the public who stated they could smell cannabis coming from a Vauxhall Movano’s window as it drove along Redstone Road, Narberth, on June 6.
“Police stopped the driver, he accepted he had smoked cannabis recently.”
Nicholas, 31, was arrested and taken to the police station, test revealed he was five times the drug-drive limit.
Jonathan Webb, defending, said Nicholas had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.
“He accepts his culpability. The defendant accepts he had smoked cannabis the previous evening.
“He has already suffered from the termination of his employment as a result of this impending conviction.”
Magistrates fined Nicholas £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
He was banned from driving for 12 months.
