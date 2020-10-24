A woman was cornered by an angry Fishguard man who threw her keys into a hedge after following her during a road rage incident.

Peter Dark, of Dan y Bryn, Fishguard, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates for sentencing on Wednesday, October 21.

Dark, 51, was found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress following a trial held on October 14.

Ann Griffiths, prosecuting, said the offence started as a road rage incident in Fishguard, at 11.30am on February 4.

A woman had to stop to allow traffic through while driving along Feidr Gongol, as there were cars parked on both sides of the road.

She was about to pull out when Dark appeared in a Fiat, and had to make an emergency stop.

Dark reacted angrily, flailing his arms and remonstrating towards her, and she responded by putting up her middle finger before driving off.

Miss Griffiths said: “She heard the screeching of tyres and the vehicle she passed began pursuing her.”

Dark continued to follow the woman for a mile and a half before blocking her in and approaching her car.

He flicked her mobile phone out of her hand and called her unpleasant names, then threw her keys into a nearby hedge.

A passing driver stopped to assist and Dark left.

Miss Griffiths said: “It was a sustained incident. The defendant turned around and followed her for a significant distance down a country road before blocking her in.

“It caused her serious distress and alarm.”

The court heard that Dark, a recovery driver, disputed some of the facts heard by the bench, but understood he should not have reacted in this way and his actions would have been frightening for the woman.

Probation officer Julie Norman said: “He says he will never repeat that behaviour. He was angry at the way she was driving.”

Dark, who represented himself, said: “If I frightened that lady – I’m sorry I did.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, and ordered him to pay £715 in costs and a surcharge.

A one-year restraining order was imposed prohibiting Dark from contacting the victim.