Refusing to provide police with a breath specimen cost a Milford Haven man £239.

Anthony Horton, of Skomer Drive, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath sample when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 20.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police received information that Horton, 49, was in a ‘delicate state of mind’ on July 25.

Officers noticed the smell of intoxicants when Horton was found on a Hakin footpath

He was initially arrested on suspicion of motoring offences, and refused to provide a breath specimen when taken to the police station, despite being warned about the consequences.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Horton’s mental health had deteriorated following a family bereavement, and police had ‘opted to arrest him as they feared for his safety and did not know what other action to take.

He added that Horton had been found two miles away from the car concerned.

“It appeared in Mr Horton’s mind that the arrest was unfair. This was a horrible incident for him, he was kept in custody for quite some time.

“This was for a matter that, in his opinion, was blown out of all proportion.”

Magistrates ordered Horton to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 16 months.