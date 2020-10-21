A NATIONAL shipping incident is under way off the Pembrokeshire coast.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency will be leading a two-day exercise off the coast of Wales designed to test the response to a serious shipping incident.
It will bring together the Port of Milford Haven, shipping and salvage companies and environment groups, as well as the MCA and the Department for Transport.
Called Exercise Celtic Deep, the event will run on October 21 and 22 off Milford Haven, with most participants taking part remotely, in line with current Government Covid-19 guidelines.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) is responsible for the UK National Contingency Plan which details the UK’s response to marine pollution from shipping and offshore installations.