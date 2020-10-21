With the announcement of the national firebreak lockdown to start on Friday (October 23) the Pembrokeshire Community Hub is emphasising that it remains open and ready to support those who may need assistance if they are self-isolating or finding living through the Covid-19 pandemic difficult.

The Community Hub team can assist with getting help with shopping and collecting prescriptions, connecting people to their local community support group, providing details of local shops and traders who are making deliveries, signposting to voluntary sector support such as MIND and Age Cymru, as well as providing an important listening ear.

The Hub can also support people who might be feeling lonely or isolated during the pandemic to get online and connect with friends and family using technology.

Across Pembrokeshire there are a number of digital schemes and the Hub can support you to find one that will help with getting online and build confidence and knowledge to use technology.

Earlier in the year, some people were asked by the Chief Medical Officer to follow shielding advice as they were at a higher risk of becoming unwell if they contracted coronavirus. These measures were paused on August 16.

The announcement by Welsh Government on Monday said “it is not necessary for those who are clinically extremely vulnerable to adopt strict shielding measures during this period.”

It adds: “The regulations in place themselves act to reduce the circulation of the virus and by sticking strictly to the rules, people who are vulnerable will reduce their risk of exposure. Further reductions in risk can be achieved by:

• Keeping contacts outside the household to a minimum and avoiding all situations either inside or outside where a physical distance of 2m from those outside your household cannot be maintained.

• Shopping at quieter times of day and going once per week rather than every day, if you cannot do this online.

• Washing hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water and using hand sanitiser where hand washing facilities are not available.

• Wearing a face covering when required.

• Avoiding touching surfaces that have been touched by others.”

Cllr Tessa Hodgson, Cabinet member for Social Services, said: “The Community Hub has been there to support those who need assistance throughout the pandemic and it will remain in place and ready throughout this coming period.

“We understand that these are unsettling times for many people but my message is simple: please don’t be afraid to ask for help.

“The Hub was specifically set up to help Pembrokeshire people throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and the staff are ready and waiting to do what they can to assist through these difficult times.”

A partnership between Pembrokeshire County Council, Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services, Hywel Dda University Health Board, and Delta Well-being, the Community Hub can help with a variety of support services.

For those who are online, the web pages contain some useful information, including a directory of community support: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/communityhub

The Hub can be contacted on 01437 776301 or emailing communitycovid19@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.

At present the Community Hub’s hours are Monday to Friday, 9am – 5pm.

Updates on the coronavirus situation in Pembrokeshire are at pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus